Fleetwood coastguard and RNLI volunteers pull distressed woman from River Wyre

A distressed woman was pulled from the River Wyre by coastguards after falling down a mossy slope in Fleetwood.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood were called to the river near the old ferry terminal at 12.52pm on Wednesday to reports that a person had fallen down the sea defences and was in trouble in mud or water.

Picture by HM Coastguard Fleetwood

Coastguard rescue officers from Fleetwood and Knott End arrived at the scene, where they found the woman in a distressed state.

Lancashire fire and rescue services, RNLI Fleetwood and Fleetwood police were also called to assist with the rescue.

Coastguards spoke with the woman while RNLI volunteers used a rope to help the woman climb back up the slippery slope.

She was taken to safety by police.

A HM Coastguard Fleetwood spokesman said: "A successful outcome using combined multi agency working. Thanks to all concerned during this operation."

Anyone who finds somebody in distress in the water or on the coast should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.