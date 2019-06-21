Fleetwood choral group in concert

Have your say

Talented choral singers from Fleetwood will be showcasing their versatility in an informal concert next week.

Fleetwood and District Choral Society will perform pieces ranging from American pop gems such as California Dreaming to English choral pieces by the likes of John Rutter.

They will also sing Tea for Two, made famous by Doris Day, and a range of other works, both secular and sacred

The concert, entitled Songs for a Summer Evening, takes place at Trinity Baptist Church, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, on Friday June 28, beginning at 7.30pm.

Admission costs £5 on the door.

The choir, under the guidance of new musical director, Margaret Young, celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year.