Fleetwood care home plan is deferred

Controversial plans to build a three-storey care home on Fleetwood Seafront have been deferred by Wyre Council planners.

Proposals to build the new 80-bed care home on Laidleys Walk would create 60 jobs but neighbouring residents were concerned about the plans because of concerns over its height, scale and mass, parking and traffic.

The scheme had been recommended for approval by planning officer.

Three members of the public, David Waghorn, Isobel Wilkie and Tracy McCormick spoke in objection.

Fleetwood Town Councillor Norah Stuchfield, Wyre Councillor Marge Anderton and County Councillor Lorraine Beavers also spoke against it.

Councillors deferred so that officers could seek amended plans.