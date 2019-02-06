Fleetwood bingo hall to help crash families

A Fleetwood bingo hall boss has set up an online fundraiser to help the families of two customers involved in a tragic accident at the weekend.

Lynne McDermott, 56, from Preston, died from her injuries after the serious road accident on Saturday night.

A second woman is still receiving treatment for her injuries at Royal Preston Hospital.

The two friends had come to Fleetwood specifically to play at Barneys Bingo on Station Road and had even booked into a hotel at Blackpool for the weekend.

They had just left the club after an enjoyable night out when the accident occurred,

Leon Kay, 33, of Bayside, Fleetwood, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, and was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on March 6,

In the wake of the tragedy, Barneys boss Stephen Ashe (inset) says he has set up a JustGiving page to try to offer some help to the families of the accident victims and the second accident victim herself, with a target of £3,000.

A fundraising night at the club is also planned for March.

Mr Ashe said: “It was a terrible thing to happen and we just want to do our bit to help. Our thoughts are with both families and I would just like to thank everyone who has helped so far, including the police.”

Mrs McDermott, 56, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday.

The JustGiving page can be found at www.facebook.com/barneysfleetwood.

In a statement, Ms McDermott’s family thanked the “people of Fleetwood” and staff and patrons of Barney’s for their “support and assistance you provided our mum during her time of need immediately following the horrific accident.”

They added: “We thank you all greatly for your offers of condolences and thoughtfulness of donations.”