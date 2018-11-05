Fleetwood biker died 'doing what he loved best'

A motorcyclist who died after being thrown from his bike was “doing what he loved best”, his family said as details of his funeral were announced.

John Rhodes, 42, from Fleetwood, was seriously injured in Lancaster Road, Pilling, and died at Royal Preston Hospital a day later, on Sunday, October 21.

His family said it was a “tragic accident ... while out with friends doing what he loved best”, and added: “John will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Two men – a 43-year-old from Wyre and a 37-year-old from Blackpool – were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice following the crash, before being released under investigation, police said.

Mr Rhodes was a dad to Jon, Katie, and Jessica, fiance of Nikki, son to Audrey and Tim, and brother to Natalie.

His funeral will be at St Nicholas Church at 10am on Friday, followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11am.

Family flowers only have been requested, but donations can be made to the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) charity, care of J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, in Poulton Road, Fleetwood.