Flats go up for sale for just £15K!

Are these the cheapest flats on the Fylde coast?

Three one-bedroom apartments on Milton Street, Fleetwood, are under the hammer for just £15,000 each.

They will go up for auction next month at the SDL Auctions North West auction in Manchester.

Andy Thompson, senior valuer at SDL Auctions North West, said: “The properties are close to the Fleetwood seafront and just a short bus or car ride away from the fun resort of Blackpool – making them ideal purchases for the astute investor or even as a bolthole second home.

“Their location on the coast means we’re already seeing a lot of interest in these lots ahead of the auction so we’re expecting some strong and competitive bidding on the day.”

The flats rank among the cheapest in the area, with one property on Windsor Terrace and one on Balmoral Avenue going for the same price.

These prices are a shocking £216,175 less expensive than the average cost of a flat or maisonette in England (£231,175 as of July 2017).

The average house price for the North West overall is £157,427, the second cheapest in the UK after the North East.

And in December 2016, Blackpool appeared fifth in a list of areas with the smallest house price growths over the past year, with average prices falling by 0.5 per cent to reach £123,947, according to Halifax.

The flat auction will take place on December 12 at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester, and anyone looking to sell should call 0161 774 7333 or email northwest@sdlauctions.co.uk.