Five treated by paramedics after smash at busy Oxford Square in Blackpool

Five people had to be treated by paramedics - and one cut from their car - after a two-car smash at Oxford Square in Marton, the fire service said.

The busy junction was shut at around 4.50pm yesterday, leading to delays on the major roads running up to it, including Whitegate Drive, Preston New Road, and Park Road.

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash, which injured five people, at Oxford Square, Marton, at around 4.50pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 (Picture: Dale Hughes)

"Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Waterloo Road in Blackpool," the fire service said in a statement.

"Firefighters used stabilisation and cutting equipment to rescue one person. Five casualties were treated by ambulance staff."

A picture taken at the scene by reader Dale Hughes showed one car on its side in Preston New Road, with a stationary car beside it and emergency service vehicles and workers surrounding it.

Lancashire Police said there were no serious injuries.