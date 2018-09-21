Fishers Field off limits as footie pitches undergo big makeover

What is happening?

Fishers Field, on the corner of St Annes Road and Highfield Road, South Shore, has been closed off to the public as water company United Utilities starts to re-seed football pitches torn up so waterwork could be carried out. One pitch out of three normally used by Foxhall Juniors will be improved after the water firm dug them up to build an underground storage tank. The other two will be improved by the council.

How it all began

Signs were put up in June warning people ‘no access is permitted’ until next May. They concerned dog walkers, some of whom ignored the signs until the fencing went up. A United Utilities spokesman said at the time just a fraction of the field would be closed off. One, Michael Thomas from South Shore, said: “Until they put any gates in or block it off, I’ll keep walking my dog here.” United Utilities said: “We’ve successfully completed the construction of a storm tank in the corner of Fishers Field as part of our bathing water improvement project in the town. We’re now in the process of reseeding the football pitch that we removed to carry out our work and, at the same time, Blackpool Council is taking the opportunity to reseed the other two pitches. “Fishers Field will be fenced off from now until next spring to allow the grass to grow in time for Foxhall youth football club to use next season.”

What did the council say?

“The field has been partly closed from the general public for a couple of years due to United Utilities installing an underground storm tank and associated works,” a spokesman said.

“The whole site is to be closed to allow the council to renovate the area where United Utilities has been carrying out works as well as the existing football pitches.”