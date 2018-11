A fisherman returning from sea had to medically evacuated after being taken ill at sea.

Fleetwood coastguard were called out to assist North West Ambulance crews at Fleetwood harbour after the fishing vessel had returned from sea.

Coastguard and ambulance services attended the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 6pm.

Pictures were posted on Fleetwood Coastguard's Twitter page where the service thanked fire, ambulance and boat crews for helping to move the casualty into ambulance care in what they called a "difficult rescue well executed".