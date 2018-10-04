First time on theatre stage for some in Hits Reloaded

Have your say

Performers from across Lancashire will have chance to shine on a world-famous stage this weekend

Students from dancing schools across the county are taking part in Hits Reloaded 2018, which is being produced by Duncan Jump on Sunday at Blackpool Opera House.

Blackpool and Fylde Dance Academy is among the schools starring in the one-off show.

School principle Leanne Tobin said: “It’s the 11th year we have been asked as a school to be involved in the show and it’s one of the highlights in the B.A.F.D.A calendar year.

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform in such a professional environment on a world-famous stage.”

This year the students will be performing a short medley based on Footloose. Songs include I Need a Hero, Let’s Hear It for the Boy and of course Footloose.

“The students have showed dedication and have been rehearsing for several weeks,” said Leanne.

“The parents have been very supportive and we are really excited. There will be a range of ages performing and for a few it’s their first time performing on a real theatre stage.”

Tickets from the theatre box office or Ticketmaster.