First-team stars go back to school to teach new skills

Fleetwood Town stars Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Ged Garner spent the afternoon at Sacred Heart Primary School in Thornton, and took part in a Premier League Primary School multi-skill sports activity session.

Fleetwood Town stars Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Ged Garner spent the afternoon at Sacred Heart Primary School in Thornton, and took part in a Premier League Primary School multi-skill sports activity session.

Pupils had the surprise visit at their multi-skills after school club, where the three first-team players tested their running, balance and throwing in front of the children.

The session focused on children developing their control, balance, basic movements, while focusing on their awareness.

The players at the school got stuck in right away and showed off their skills by playing a variety of stuck in the mud games, and taking part in a throwing and catching activity.

The trio were also on hand to hand out Premier League Primary Stars certificates, matchday tickets and to choose three ‘Stars of the Week’, for pupils who stood out in the full session inside the school’s sports hall.

Wes Burns said: “It is always great to give back to the local community. They are always with us on a Saturday or Tuesday night and going to schools and taking part in activities is a way of us showing our support back to them.”