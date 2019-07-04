First look at new Kirkham housing development

Here is the first look at the latest housing development in Kirkham.

Story Homes have released an artist's impression of the Heaton Green site in Dowbridge as work starts on site.

It follows on from the same developer's Brookwood Park site close to the junction of A583 and A585 and the first residents due to move into Heaton Green next winter .

Heaton Green consists of 170 homes, including what Story term "a positive contribution towards the supply of affordable housing in the area".

The development features mews, semi-detached and detached properties in a range of three, four, and five-bedrooms with exteriors incorporating sandstone, brickwork and render,.

As part of the development, Story say they will be launching a new range of house type designs called 'The Story Collection', incorprating the best features in terms of design and elevations aklong with and internal layouts to offer modern, open plan living spaces.

The new offering includes the five-bedroom Charlton and four-bedroom Hewson house types and all of the new properties have been named after staff who work for the business across the group.

Sales manager Emma Lafferty said: “Following on from the success of our Brookwood Park development, we are excited to be opening our second development in Kirkham, Heaton Green, which feature a beautiful collection of brand new house types.

“As well as boasting high specification interiors that you’d expect from Story Homes, this new development will complement the existing character of the area and provide open space for use by the whole community.

“The location is absolutely fantastic and highly desirable.

"We are in the first phase of site setup which includes the groundwork, laying down the infrastructure, roads and sewers. In a few weeks we will be able to start building the foundations of the first plots, including the show home which will open in winter this year.”

Story Homes say that Heaton Green is set to bring additional benefits, including job creation and opportunities both directly and indirectly for local suppliers, contractors, businesses and services in Kirkham.

Sales there will launch at an exclusive invitation-only event, prior to release to the general public.

To register for an invition, contact sales@storyhomes.co.uk.