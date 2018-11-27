First Elf Run for Blues Skies is a festive success

It was the inaugural Elf Run for the charity and was supported by 60 people, all looking the part with elf suits, hats with pointy ears and red cheeks.

There was a festive atmosphere as the 4.5km run got underway, which saw runners dash off in a jingle of green and red, families and children too, to raise some much needed funds.

Paula Wright, of the Blue Skies fundraising team, said: “We have raised approximately £600 and there is still money coming in.

“It was our first Blue Skies Elf Run and we hope to build on this event next year.

“With just a month to go until Christmas Day, it was a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. We were delighted to see so many families and friends embracing the occasion by dressing up as elves and jingling all the way around Heron’s Reach.”

All monies raised will go towards enhancing patient care in hospitals throughout Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.

The next event takes place on December 8 with the sponsored Walkies for the Wards. www.bfwh.nhs.uk/blueskies

Head of Fundraising at Blue Skies Kila Redfearn thanks the elves for coming. jpress Buy a Photo

The inaugural Blue Skies Elf Run - Sarah Brooks, Sharon France, Cindy Greyson, Brian Jones and David Bailes. PIC BY ROB LOCK jpress Buy a Photo

Families took part in the fun. jpress Buy a Photo

The Blue Skies Elf Run other Buy a Photo

View more