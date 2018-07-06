First class Blackpool and The Fylde College students herald record year

Bright sparks have secured a record number of first class honours degrees from Blackpool and The Fylde College.

More than 30 per cent of students achieved a first class honours degree – compared to a national average of 25 per cent.

Some 1,100 graduates were presented with their awards over two ceremonies in the Empress Ballroom on Thursday.

And when asked the secret to their success, industry expert tutors, small class sizes and career-relevant learning were common themes from some of the students who achieved the highest grade.

Adult Health and Social Care student Elaine Wright, 52, from Cleveleys, said: “The support from my tutors has been brilliant and I’m really proud to have achieved a firstclass honours degree. I started as a care assistant and I’ve progressed a great deal in my job. I’m now deputy manager going into a managerial position.”

Marine Biology and Coastal Zone Management student Thom Clough, 31, travelled from Burnley each day after finding the course online which perfectly suited his needs. For his next steps he is looking forward to his dream of studying a PhD researching acoustics on marine life in Inverness.

He added: “The tutors are excellent and are really knowledgeable. One found a scholarship to work for a summer with the Marine Biological Society in Portsmouth. It was amazing.”

Aerospace Engineering student Alyce Wynne, 23, from Cleveleys, said: “In the time I’ve been here I’ve got to know my tutors really well. They have excellent technical expertise and you can always go to them for help if you’re struggling.”

Principal and Chief Executive Bev Robinson OBE told the students: “B&FC continuously invests in outstanding learning and teaching which provides the highest standard technical and professional education. Through extensive employer engagement, we co-create our curriculum with industry to give you the best chance of rewarding and sustainable careers.”

