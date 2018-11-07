Fireworks 'thrown from car at passers by' in Thornton

Have your say

Police were called twice last night after lit fireworks were allegedly thrown from a car at people in Thornton.

Police were first called to Knowsley Avenue at 10.18pm to a report that someone travelling in a black car had thrown fireworks at somebody on the street.

They then received a call from a person on Victoria Road East at 10.20pm, who also reported fireworks being thrown from a black car.

The car then drove off towards Amounderness Way.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported to them.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the log reference number 1588 of November 6 2018.