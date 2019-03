Have your say

Firefighters tackled a car which was on blaze in Blackpool.

No injuries were reported in the blaze on Preston New Road.

A fire engine was called to the scene on Friday just before 6.40pm.

A spokesman from The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire engine from Blackpool was called to a car fire on Preston New Road, Blackpool.

“Firefighters used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries were reported.”