Firefighters rush to Fleetwood chip pan fire

Firefighters have responded to a chip pan fire in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 1:20pm after a fire broke out on Medlock Avenue.

Two fire engines attended the scene.

Two fire engines, one from Fleetwood and one from South Shore, attended the incident.

The cause of the fire was a chip pan, which crews covered with a fire blanket to extinguish.

They used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.