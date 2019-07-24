Firefighters rush to Fleetwood chip pan fire

Have your say

Firefighters have responded to a chip pan fire in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 1:20pm after a fire broke out on Medlock Avenue.

Two fire engines attended the scene.

Two fire engines, one from Fleetwood and one from South Shore, attended the incident.

READ MORE >>> Preston and Blackpool police are looking for this missing 89 year old woman from Mellor Brook



The cause of the fire was a chip pan, which crews covered with a fire blanket to extinguish.

They used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.