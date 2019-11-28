Firefighters rescue dogs from burning home in Elswick

Have your say

Two dogs have been rescued from a house fire in Elswick.

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a home in Larbreck Avenue at 4.11am this morning (November 28).

Two fire engines from Blackpool and one from Wesham attended and firefighters rescued two dogs from the smoke-filled home.

Moments before crews arrived at the scene, a person was rescued from inside the house by a neighbour who had raised the alarm.

No injuries were reported and the dogs did not require oxygen treatment.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called to a kitchen fire at a house on Larbreck Avenue, Elswick at 4.11am.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"Two dogs were rescued by firefighters and one person was rescued before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported."