Firefighters get the bird after rooftop rescue in Bispham

A stranded pigeon which got its leg caught in the guttering of a roof in Bispham was freed after firefighters came to the rescue.

The emergency service was alerted to the problem on Saturday evening and sprang into action to help their feathered friend.

A fire engine arrived at the house, off Redbank Road, and firefighter Kelly Wood went up to the bird on an aerial ladder and platform.

Once at the top Kelly, 34, who has just joined the service, gently removed the bird, which appeared to be injured, and brought it down.

An RSPCA officer, who had been informed of the situation, was on hand with a suitable box to then take the bird away for treatment.

Firefighter William McGowan, based at the Bispham station on Sandhurst Avenue, said: "This may sound unusual but dealing with animals and birds in distress is just one of our many roles.

"Kelly dealt with it very calmly and made sure she got the bird down safely."