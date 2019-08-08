Firefighters from across Fylde Coast rush to early morning flat fire on Hornby Road

Have your say

Firefighters from three separate stations were called to a flat fire on Hornby Road in the early hours of the morning.

Crews from Blackpool, Bispham, and South Shore attended the fire on Hornby Road in Central Blackpool at around 5:20am.

One person was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one jet to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by Lancashire Fire and Rescue.