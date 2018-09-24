Firefighters’ delight at knit group’s ‘buddies’

Emergency services’ efforts to provide comfort for youngsters involved in distressing situations have been further boosted by a second group of Fylde knitters.

Members of the community craft group at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham have supplied a batch of tiny knitted teddy figures modelled on firefighters to the crew at the town’s fire station.

They were inspired by The Gazette report of the Bonney Fabrics knitting group in St Annes providing similar figures to Fylde traffic police.

The St Annes knitters had been prompted to create the cuddly ‘bobby buddies’ after reading in the national press of how they had proved so effective in providing comfort in Dorset that the police force there had placed a knitting pattern on its website and invited members of the public to contribute.

Thelma Band of the St Cuthbert’s group, said: “We saw the story about the Bonney Fabrics group and my great grand-daughter Alisha-Jo said: ‘What about the firefighters?

“So the group set about styling a batch of firefighters’ friends. We really enjoyed making them and were delighted to present them to the crew at Lytham.”

Thelma was joined by fellow group member Lana Ross at the handover to Lytham crew manager Stuart Healey and firefighter Paul Farman.

Paul said: “Thanks so much to the ladies.

“We think the knitted figures are a great idea for when we find youngsters in stressful situations after fires and also for our fire safety initiatives.”

The craft group meets at St Cuthbert’s Church on Thursday mornings from 10.30am to noon. New members and gifts of wool are welcome.