Firefighters called to 'four car crash' outside Poulton school during morning rush hour

Firefighters and paramedics we called to a four-car crash outside a Poulton secondary school this morning.

Two crews from Blackpool station were called to High Cross Road, near Baines School, at 8.45am to reports that four cars had been involved in a crash, and that one person was trapped in the wreck.

However, a Lancashire fire and rescue spokesman said: "We didn't have to rescue anyone or move any vehicles. Nobody needed rescuing from the car. We were there for only about 10 minutes."

Fire engines and an ambulance were pictured at the scene.