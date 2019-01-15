Firefighters called to derelict resort hotel

Have your say

Firefighters were called out amid fears that people may have been trapped in a fire in a derelict Blackpool building.

Three fire crews, one from Bispham station and two from Forest Gate station, were called to the site of the old Empress Hotel on Exchange Street, North Shore, at around 8.30pm on Monday.

The caller thought that there might have been people trapped inside the disused building.

However, when firefighters searched the property they did not find anybody inside.

A small fire was located in a fireplace on the first floor, and was extinguished. The call was logged as a false alarm with good intent.