Firefighters called to abandoned overturned vehicle in Pilling
Firefighters dealt with a vehicle which had been abandoned after overturning in a road traffic collision in Pilling.
Two crews from Preesall and Garstang responded to the call on Lancaster Road shorly after 5am on Saturday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the incident involved one vehicle which was on its roof when the firefighters arrived.
"The vehicle had been abandoned," said the spokesman. "Firefighters made the scene safe using a hose and were in attendance around two hours."
