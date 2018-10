Have your say

Firefighters tackled a fire in a South Shore flat that had spread to another part of the building.

Fire engines from Bispham and South Shore fire stations were called to Rawcliffe Street at 11.489am today.

A fire had broke out in the first floor of a three-storey flat and had spread to the ground floor.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose and one ventilation unit to extinguish the flames. They remained at the scene as of 12.30pm.