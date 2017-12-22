Firefighters battle kitchen blaze

Fire engines attended a domestic fire in Blackpool in the early hours of Friday morning (December 22).

Crews were called out to the incident on Meanwood Avenue at 1:24am when a female occupant was woken up by smoke caused by an unattended chip pan in the property's kitchen.

On arrival, the fire had been extinguished by the owner of the property, which resulted in him suffering from smoke inhalation. Three other people had to be evacuated from the first floor.

North West Ambulance Service were requested and oxygen was given to two adults by the fire service until ambulances arrived.

No smoke alarms were fitted in the home at the time of the fire, but fire service personnel fitted alarms before leaving the scene.

The kitchen sustained severe fire damage, and smoke damage was evident throughout the property.

A spokesman from Blackpool Fire Station said: "Never leave a hot oil pan unattended whilst cooking.

"Smoke alarms save lives, You are more than twice as likely to die in a fire at home if you haven’t got one.

"A smoke alarm is the easiest way to alert you to the danger of fire, giving you and your family precious time to escape."