Firefighters battle for three hours to rescue horse stuck in ditch

Firefighters spent three hours rescuing a horse stuck in a ditch this evening.

The drama unfolded when crews got the call at 4.45pm to say a horse was in a ditch on Division Lane, Blackpool.

Two engines from Fleetwood and South Shore were called out as well as the rope rescue team from St Annes.

They spent three hours rescuing the horse and even used a 4x4 vehicle to help free the animal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Fleetwood and South Shore were called to rescue a horse which was stuck in a ditch on Division Lane, Blackpool.

"Firefighters alongside colleagues from the rope rescue team at St Annes and 4x 4 vehicle from Leyland spent three hours rescuing the horse."