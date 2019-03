A blaze which broke out in the kitchen of a ground floor flat in the Norbreck area had to be dealt with by firefighters in the early hours of this morning.

Bispham and Blackpool fire crews were mobilised to the incident on Norbreck Road, just after midnight.

There were no casualties and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put the fire out and a portable fan to extract the smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire is to be established.