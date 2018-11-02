Firefighter who tackled some of Blackpool’s biggest blazes died at 100

A former firefighter, who helped tackle some of the biggest blazes in Blackpool’s history, has died at 100.

Ronald Longley helped battle infernos in the Tower Ballroom in 1956 and at the opposite H.R.O Hills store in ‘67, after earlier fighting fires in Liverpool during the Blitz in the Second World War.

His funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 11am on Thursday.

His son Ronny, 73, a retired resort detective, said: “He lived a very full life.”

Mr Longley was born in 1917 and joined the fire service in 1939, serving for 30 years. The former sub officer was at the now-closed station in Albert Road.

After stepping down, he worked in fire safety and assessed new buildings until he turned 65 in 1982.

“We’re saddened by the passing of our colleague, and tender the deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“We celebrate, though, the long life of sub officer Ronald Longley, and are grateful for the contribution he made to upholding the best traditions of the fire service in his service to the people on Blackpool.”

Mr Longley, who survived his late wife Agnes, with whom he had two children – Ronny and Philip – lived at Redbricks Care Home on the Promenade, and later the Haddon Court Care Home.

Last year, to mark his 100th year, Mr Longley visited the Forest Gate fire station close to Stanley Park. Crew manager Darren Gregson said: “He did comment on how much it has changed.

“It was interesting for us too because we’re in and out doing work all day and we it’s not every day we get a 100-year-old ex-fireman turning up.”

Mr Longley, also a great-grandfather, died peacefully at his care home on Thursday, October 25.

Donations can be made to the National Association of Retired Fire Fighters, care of D Hollowell and Sons, in Devonshire Road, North Shore.