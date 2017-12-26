Fire starts after smoker falls asleep in Blackpool home

A fire started in a Blackpool home after a person fell asleep while smoking, say fire services.

A member of the public spotted the unfolding emergency and alerted fire crews at around 12.30pm on Boxing Day.

Two engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the fire on Central Drive.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to an accidental fire caused by smoking materials.

"The occupants were awake and attempting to extinguish the fire themselves when we arrived.

"We extinguished the fire and cleared the property of smoke using a fan.

"We would like to highlight the importance of not smoking when drowsy and extinguishing smoking materials completely when going to sleep."

Nobody was injured during the incident.