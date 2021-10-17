Fire reportedly breaks out at Harts Amusements in Bispham
Firefighters rushed to an incident at Harts Amusements in Bispham on Sunday (October 17).
A fire reportedly broke out at Harts Amusements on the corner of Red Bank Road and Queen' s Promenade this morning.
Four fire engines were spotted responding to the incident, with a cordon set up around the building.
The fire has been put out, according to eyewitness reports, but the cordon remained in place at around 11.15am.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
