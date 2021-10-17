Fire reportedly breaks out at Harts Amusements in Bispham

Four fire engines responded to an incident at Harts Amusements in Bispham.

A fire reportedly broke out at Harts Amusements on the corner of Red Bank Road and Queen' s Promenade this morning.

Four fire engines were spotted responding to the incident, with a cordon set up around the building.

The fire has been put out, according to eyewitness reports, but the cordon remained in place at around 11.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A cordon was put in place around the building while emergency services attended.