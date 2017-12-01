Fire-hit fish shop closed for business

A fire-hit fish and chip shop will remain closed until at least next week, its owner has said.

The Cottage Fish and Chip Restaurant on Newhouse Road, Blackpool, closed its doors on Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the cooking range.

Owner Liz Tyler said: “I have had the insurers out to have a look at it and we are still waiting for a range engineer to come.

“We’re going in to start the clean-up today because the fire has left a bit of a trail of destruction.

“We are going to be closed this weekend and for the early part of next week, but we will keep eveyone informed.”