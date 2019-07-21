Fire engines scrambled to kitchen fire in South Shore

Have your say

Firefighters have been called out to a kitchen fire in Blackpool.

Two fire engines from South Shore and St Annes were called to the fire at a property in Ivy Avenue, South Shore.

The incident, which happened at 8.52pm on Saturday (July 20), saw crews arrive at the property where they discovered the fire involved the kitchen.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "They extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit.

"Firefighters also administered first aid to a casualty at the scene who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation prior to the arrival of ambulance crews."

