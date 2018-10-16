Fire engines called to flat fire in Blackpool were 'unable to get down street due to parked cars'

Fire engines called to a flat fire in Blackpool were "unable to get down" a street "due to parked cars", a firefighter at Bispham Fire Station said.

Writing on Twitter, they said: "Attended flat fire tonight 2 pumps from @blackpool_fire unable to get down street due to parked cars took @Bispham_Fire a few attempts to squeeze down parking on corners restricts access"

Two crews and engines from Blackpool's Forest Gate station, and one from Bispham station, were called to the smoke-logged flat, in St Paul's Road, North Shore, at 8.55pm yesterday, a spokeswoman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

Despite the reported difficulties, the Bispham crew arrived three minutes later, and the first engine from Blackpool arrived at 9pm, she added.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks used a water jet to put out the fire, which started in the kitchen, and a ventilation unit to clear the home of smoke.

Nobody was inside, and there was no report of any injuries.

Earlier this year, firefighters elsewhere in the country explained what they can do when faced with roads that are left too narrow by cars parked on both sides.

Measures included blasting horns or sounding sirens to alert residents to their dilemma, finding a new route, or, in serious cases where people may be trapped in a blazing building, forcing their way through and dealing with insurance claims later.

Inconsiderate motorists could also fall foul of the law.

The Emergency Workers (Obstruction) Act 2006 made is an offence to "without reasonable excuse obstruct or hinder an emergency worker responding to emergency situation", adding: "Examples of obstruction might include parking where an emergency vehicle cannot get by and refusing to move, or damaging an emergency vehicle or equipment."

The maximum penalty is a £5,000 fine.