Fire crews tackling huge 'bonfire' full of commercial waste

Four fire crews are tonight tackling a large rubbish blaze in rural Wyre.

The 20 square metre fire, on Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe is described as a "bonfire with commercial waste" burning on it. And it has detained firefighters since 5.30pm this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: "We are dealing with an incident on Lancaster Road, Outer Radcliffe. Lancashire Police may be in attendance with road diversions. Thank you for your patience.

"The fire consisted of a 20x20m bonfire which had commercial waste burning on it. Crews used two jets and 22 lengths of hose to extinguish the fire. The air support unit was in attendance to assess the situation from above and check for any hot spots. The incident is currently still ongoing."

Crews from Preesall, Garstang, Bispham and Blackpool are on the scene..