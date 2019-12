Have your say

An outbuilding containing rubbish went up in flames in Marton last night (December 23).



Two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool responded to the fire in Vicarage Lane at 10.47pm.

The fire involved a quantity of rubbish in an outbuilding in Vicarage Lane, Blackpool. Pic: Google

Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.