Fire crews were called to a fire at an outbuilding in Blackpool last night (December 24).

Two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool attended the fire in Vicarage Lane, which involved a quantity of rubbish in an outbuilding.

The fire involved a quantity of rubbish in an outbuilding in Vicarage Lane, Blackpool. Pic: Google

Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.