Fire crews tackle huge Blackpool blaze

Fire crews from seven stations were called out as a huge fire gutted a commercial property in central Blackpool.

Firefighters rushed to Coop Street, off Chapel Street, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday and one crew returned to the scene on Thursday morning to ensure the building was safe. No-one is reported to have been injured or rescued.

The road was closed while firefighters battled the fire for several hours, using six breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and a drone to the first and second floor of a terraced property which was well alight.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said crews from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Preston, Leyland, St Annes and Fulwood, including the aerial ladder platform, attended the fire at 4.52pm on Wednesday.

"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel, a triple extension ladder, drone to the first and second floor of a terraced property that was well alight," he said.

By 6.30pm, the fire has spread to the roof and the incident had been sectorised with firefighters tackling the fire using breathing apparatus, jet and the aerial ladder platform.

One fire engine to remain at the scene overnight and a crew from Burnley returned at daybreak to ensure the structure was safe.