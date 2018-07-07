Fire crews still tackling blaze on Winter Hill

Firefighters from Lancashire are continuing to tackle blazes on the West Pennine Moors which have been raging for more than a week.

The fires on Winter Hill, above Chorley, and Horrocks Farm at Scout Road, to the north of Bolton, are being treated as one incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has had 15 pumps on the scene overnight, with appliances from Preston, Blackpool and Bispham among those involved.

The Winter Hill fire is expected to burn for ‘several days’.

Two men, a 20 year old man from Wigan and a 22 year old man from Bolton, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on police bail pending further investigations.