Fire crews rush to aid of four-legged friends

Have your say

Blackpool fire crews were called out to two four-legged rescues within minutes of each other tonight.

Crews managed to come to the aid of a pup with a paw stuck in a plughole and a dog with its head stuck in railings.

Bispham fire brigade responded to the puppy that got itself stuck just after 5.30pm tonight at a house on Salcombe Avenue.

Fire crews said they used hand tools to release the pup which was "none the worse for its mishap".

And Lytham fire service was called at 5.26pm to rescue a dog that had been trapped for half-an-hour in railings on Victory Boulevard in Lytham St Annes.

Its owner was attempting to release it until firefighters arrived and used hydraulic equipment to rescue the pet.