Fire crews dashed to help a horse which was found in a field unable to stand.

Two appliances from Bispham and Fleetwood rescued the animal with the help of a vet.

The alarm was raised at about 1.20pm today when the horse was discovered in a field on Sharp Road, Singleton unable to get to its feet.

The firefighters used large animal rescue equipment to lift the stricken animal back into a standing position.

The condition of the horse is not known.