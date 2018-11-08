Fire crews from across Lancashire called to large bonfire

Have your say

Four teams of firefighters and an air support unit were called to tackle a large bonfire in Out Rawcliffe last night.

Crews from Preesall, Garstang, Bispham and Blackpool were alerted just before 5.30pm on Wednesday to the blaze in Lancaster Road.

The fire consisted of a 20x20m bonfire which had commercial waste burning on it.

Crews used two jets and 22 lengths of hose to extinguish the fire. The air support unit was in attendance to assess the situation from above and check for any hot spots.

The incident is currently still ongoing.