Fire crews battle blaze in South Shore outbuilding

Crews from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the emergency on Midgeland Road
A person was taken to hospital following a fire in an outbuilding in South Shore, say firefighters.

Crews from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the emergency on Midgeland Road at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, February 27.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire in an outbuilding.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was taken to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation."