Fire crews battle blaze in outbuilding

Fire crews battled a blaze in Out Rawcliffe after a large outbuilding caught fire.

Four engines from Preesall, Bispham and Blackpool were called out to Lancaster Road at around 8:40am on Thursday, December 21.

The fire was described as "well alight" when firefighters arrived at the scene and was further complicated by the presence of propane cylinders, a fire service spokesman said.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a fire in an outbuilding at a farm.

"The building was approximately 20x10m and was well alight when fire crews arrived at the scene.

"The fire was brought under control using two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.

"Due to the location of the property, firefighters were required to set up a water relay to assist in tackling the fire.

"The building contained cylinders and so firefighters are still at the scene damping down the area and cooling the cylinders."

Nobody was injured during the incident.