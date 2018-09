Have your say

A small fire broke out in the fryer at a Bispham chip shop.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore and Fleetwood were called to The Middle Chippy on Red Bank Road, Bispham, just before 11am today.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using dry powder and a hose reel.

A spokesman for Bispham fire station said: "Residue in the fryer had caught fire. No major damage was caused - there was no actual smoke damage at all."