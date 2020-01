A fire broke out at a house in Poulton.

Firefighters were called to Sheringham Way, which runs off Moorland Road and behind Hodgson Academy, at around 1.30pm on Monday, a spokesman said.

Sheringham Way in Poulton (Picture: Google)

He described the fire as "small" and said it was out by the time crews arrived.

"No injuries were reported and there was a fire investigation which followed," he said, adding that there was no update on the cause as of late yesterday afternoon.