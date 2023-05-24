Fire breaks out at flat above pub in Fleetwood sending plumes of smoke into sky

It is believed the fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.50pm on Wednesday (May 24).

Five fire engines have been called to the scene, according to eyewitness report.

“What’s on fire near Mount Street. I’ve had to close all windows,” one resident wrote on social media.

It is believed the fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

Another added: “The flats above the Mount pub are on fire.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

