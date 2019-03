A fire started at a derelict building in Fleetwood yesterday.

The incident at the two-storey building on Preston Road happened shortly after 2.30pm which involved 'rubbish' in the building.

A fire started at a derelict building in Fleetwood yesterday.

Two fire crews from Bispham and Blackpool attended the fire.

A Lancashire Fires and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were detained for thirty five minutes."