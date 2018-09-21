Fines increased for litterbugs in Wyre

A new squad of litter cops will be hitting the streets of Wyre next month, and they will be dishing out even bigger fines.

Wyre Council, working with company District Enforcement, will have more authorised officers patrolling the streets and public open spaces to combat littering and dog-related offences.

The fine for people caught littering, not picking up after their dogs, or letting their dogs off-lead where they are not allowed, will be increased from £80 to £100.

Coun Simon Bridge, portfolio holder for street scene, parks and open spaces at the authority, said: “District Enforcement will be designated to enforce littering, littering out of cars, dog fouling and breaches of other dog related Public Space Protection Orders.

“It is envisaged that other measures may be introduced as the partnership becomes more established.”

The scheme will run in Wyre for 12 months and will be reviewed after this period.