Find the angels on ‘treasure hunt’ trail

Hundreds of knitted angels are hiding in Cleveleys shops waiting for children to find them.

Some 240 angels have been hidden in 12 different shops on Victoria Road, Nutter Road and Rossall Road by members of St Andrew’s Church, Rough Lea Road.

Children can take part in the treasure hunt in any shop displaying an ‘Angel Trail’ poster.

In each shop there will be a single large angel with a name and number. Youngsters who successfully collect all 12 names matched up to the shops they can be found in will be entered in a prize draw at St Andrew’s Church at its crib service at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

St Andrews Church member Irene Pollitt said:”We started making them around March this year, I have lost count of how many I have knitted.

“We have done 300 altogether and in the church we have our white angel Christmas tree, where people have put them up in memory of loved ones.

“Angels Love, Joy, Peace, and others are waiting for you to find them.”